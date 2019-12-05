Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiTrump’s legal team huddles with Senate Republicans On The Money: Falling impeachment support raises pressure for Dems on trade | Trump escalates fight over tech tax | Biden eyes minimum tax for corporations | Fed’s top regulator under pressure over Dodd-Frank rules Overnight Health Care — Presented by Johnson & Johnson — Virginia moves to suspend Medicaid work rules | Powerful House panel sets ‘Medicare for All’ hearing | Hospitals sue over Trump price rule | FDA official grilled on vaping policy MORE (D-Calif.) will deliver a statement on the “status of impeachment inquiry” into President Trump Donald John TrumpStates slashed 4,400 environmental agency jobs in past decade: study Biden hammers Trump over video of world leaders mocking him Iran building hidden arsenal of short-range ballistic missiles in Iraq: report MORE at 9 a.m., her office announced early Thursday morning.

Pelosi will speak from the Speaker's Balcony Hallway, where in September she announced the launch of the impeachment inquiry into Trump's dealings with Ukraine. She announced the inquiry after a whistleblower complained that Trump had asked the Ukrainian president to investigate potential 2020 opponent Joe Biden and his son. The president's ask came days after congressionally approved military aid was withheld from the country

Her remarks follow the House Judiciary Committee’s first impeachment hearing.

Three constitutional scholars called by Democrats told lawmakers on Wednesday that Trump committed impeachable offenses. A fourth Republican witness disagreed.

The House Intelligence Committee earlier conducted the initial impeachment hearings with former and current Trump officials. The committee published a 300-page report on its findings Tuesday.

Democrats are now debating how broadly to make their impeachment case against Trump, some party members pushing to expand the scope of their impeachment articles beyond Trump’s efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate his political opponents.

There are signs, however, that Democratic leaders will limit their extent and try to wrap up the process before Christmas.

On Wednesday, Pelosi asked if House Democrats were ready for the impeachment process during a closed-door meeting. She said during the meeting that she had no determined timeline or decision on bringing Trump’s impeachment to the House floor for a vote.

The Speaker also plans her weekly news conference later Thursday morning and is scheduled appear during a CNN town hall Thursday evening.

–Justine Coleman, Christina Marcos and Scott Wong contributed to this report, which was last updated at 7:20 a.m.