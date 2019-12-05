House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump could imperil many vulnerable freshman Democrats, such as Rep. Kendra Horn (D-OK), according to a poll released Thursday.

As House Speaker Pelosi moves toward impeaching President Trump, Parscale said that impeachment will imperil many freshman swing district Democrats’ chances of winning reelection in 2020, according to a poll released by Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale.

“Nancy Pelosi is marching members of her caucus off the plank and into the abyss. Impeachment is killing her freshman members and polling proves it,” Parscale wrote.

Nancy Pelosi is marching members of her caucus off the plank and into the abyss. Impeachment is killing her freshman members and polling proves it. Here’s data on Rep. Kendra Horn (OK-5). More to come on other members soon. Say goodbye to your majority, Nancy! pic.twitter.com/5hsvB1phIb — Brad Parscale (@parscale) December 5, 2019

Parscale released polling information on Rep. Kendra Horn’s (D-OK) seat, Oklahoma’s fifth congressional district, which found that not only do a majority of Oklahomans in her district disapprove of impeachment, they also want her to ditch impeachment to focus on improving the country.

Horn has taken a careful approach towards Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Horn originally backed the investigation into Trump but said Thursday that she continues to wait to see which articles of impeachment are brought against Trump before making a final decision on whether to vote for impeachment.

“I am reserving judgment until I have all the facts and until I have reviewed any articles to be brought before the House of Representatives for a vote,” Horn said Thursday.

Horn even insisted that she did not run for office to impeach President Trump, an argument that many other freshman Democrats, such as Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA), have used.

“This is not something I wanted to do. This is not why I ran. I ran to serve,” Horn said in November.

The poll found that 49 percent of Oklahomans in her district want a new member of Congress representing them, compared to only 37 percent that thinks that Rep. Horn deserves reelection.

Fifty-two percent of Americans in her district oppose impeachment, while 45 percent favor impeachment.

The poll also found that if Rep. Horn were to vote to impeach President Trump, 36 percent of citizens in her district said her potential vote for impeachment would make it less likely for them to vote for the congresswoman in 2020, compared to 28 percent that said that they would be more likely to vote for the incumbent Democrat.

Further, 63 percent of Oklahomans said that Rep. Horn should move past impeachment and work on other pressing issues facing the nation, while 33 percent said that Horn should focus on impeachment instead of other important issues.

The poll found that by a two-to-one margin, voters favor tackling pressing issues such as drug pricing, passing trade deals, and dealing with American infrastructure over impeachment.

Seventy percent of Americans said that lowering the cost of prescription drugs is more important than impeachment, 65 percent said that passing new trade deals is more important than impeachment, and 69 percent said that revitalizing America’s infrastructure is more critical than impeaching President Trump.

Rep. Horn represents one of the 31 congressional districts that President Trump won during the 2016 presidential election and that Republicans hope to flip during the 2020 congressional elections. Republicans only need to take back 19 House seats to retake the House majority.

National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Tom Emmer (R-NC) said Saturday that the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry will “cost them their” House “majority” in the 2020 congressional elections.

Many swing district Democrats, such as Reps. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ), Max Rose (D-NY), Cindy Axne (D-IA), and Susie Lee (D-NV), have had trouble explaining why they backed impeachment.

Even House Budget Committee chairman John Yarmuth (D-KY) said recently that he does not believe Americans’ support for impeachment will “ever get to 60 percent.” The Kentucky Democrat suggested that continued impeachment hearings may swing public opinion by four or five points.

Pascale said that they will soon release polling on other vulnerable House Democrats across other districts.

Parscale said, “Say goodbye to your majority, Nancy!”

The poll, which was conducted by Tony Fabrizio and Travis Tunis, used 300 likely 2020 voters in Oklahoma’s fifth congressional district from December 3-4 through 50 percent of calls with landline telephones and the other half with cell phone interviews. The margin of error for the poll is 5.6 percentage points.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.