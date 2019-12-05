Outspoken pro-abortion actress Jameela Jamil blasted pro-life advocates on Twitter this week and made no bones about her position on the matter, saying “my life *is* more important to me than an unborn fetus’ one. Suck on that.”

What’s the background?

The British actress’ mention of feminist Gloria Steinem refers to a November Harper’s Bazaar interview between the two, in which they discussed abortion.

“I’m very outspoken about the fact that I, similarly to you, feel very passionately about a woman’s right to choose,” Jamil told Steinem in the piece. “I’m someone who’s had an abortion, and I feel like I need to make sure that we prove it’s not always just emergencies. People have abortions, sometimes a woman just wants her liberty, and we have to normalize that it’s okay just to make that choice for yourself, because your life is as important as a newborn life that doesn’t even exist yet.”

Steinem concurred, telling the actress: “I utterly agree, and actually, as maybe you already know, going to a very early speak-out about abortion was what made me realize that we needed a women’s movement. It took me a while to understand that the first step in every authoritarian regime is controlling reproduction, and that means controlling us. Unless we — men and women — have power over our own bodies and voices, there is no such thing as democracy.”

‘I SAID WHAT I F***ING SAID’

After receiving criticism for what she said in the interview, Jamil hit back hard on Twitter, telling her detractors that “I SAID WHAT I F***ING SAID and you’re clueless if you think I’m going to take it back.”

Jamil — known for her work on NBC’s “The Good Place” — also called out pro-life advocates in a separate tweet Wednesday, saying “you people are pro birth. Not pro life.”

She added: “There are plenty of starving, homeless babies currently. Over 100K currently seeking foster care. You care about fetuses. Once they’re out the womb, you don’t give a f***. Help the kids who are alive first, then call yourself ‘pro-life.'”

Not her first time

Earlier this year, Jamil infamously blasted Georgia’s pro-life “heartbeat” law and added that her abortion in her younger years was “the best decision I have ever made.”

