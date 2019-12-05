Thursday on “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) reacted to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) accusing House Intelligence Committee chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) of violating his civil liberties by issuing subpoenas to snoop on his phone records and publishing his findings in the impeachment report.

Paul said he was “alarmed at the abuse of power” by Schiff to snoop on his political opponents, which he noted is “exactly what he’s accusing” President Donald Trump of in the investigation into his phone call with the president of Ukraine.

“This is abhorrent,” Paul exclaimed. “This is exactly what he’s accusing the president of: using the power of government to go after political opponents. This should never happen.”

“I’m going to work hard to make sure that in the future, people like Adam Schiff do not have the power to abuse government to go after their political rivals,” he added.

