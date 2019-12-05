Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, blasted the impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump and called them “a national disgrace.”

Brady, the ranking member of the House Ways and Means Committee, made his comments during a Thursday interview on “The Chris Salcedo Show” on Newsmax TV. He noted the hearings have been held in the same room where the ways and means panel meets.

“They’ve taken the same committee room where we pass tax reform, welfare reform, redesign the IRS and should be passing that new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement and instead they’re co-opting it for what I think has turned out to be a national disgrace,” he said.

He agreed Democrats have lowered the bar for impeachment.

“I think any president going forward is going to understand they (can) face impeachment just because the House or the Senate doesn’t like him,” Brady noted.

And he slammed Democrats for denying Trump his due process.

“This president has had no due process rights,” he said. “You and I have more rights in contesting a speeding ticket than this president has in fighting this impeachment.”

Meanwhile, Brady was also critical of Stanford law professor and impeachment witness Pamela Karlan’s remark about Trump’s son, Barron, during testimony Wednesday.

Speaking of the president, she said: “I will give you one example that shows the difference between him and a king, which is, the Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility. While the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.”

Brady said the comment was “out of bounds,” but noted “this whole thing has been out of bounds.”