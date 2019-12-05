Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib was the featured attraction at a Chicago conference last Friday that was congested with anti-Semitic voices and organized by American Muslims for Palestine (AMP).

Tlaib, a member of the Democratic “squad,” known for her inflammatory statements about Israel, was the keynote speaker at the American Muslims for Palestine summit that focused on her ability to influence the 2020 elections. Anti-Israel activist Linda Sarsour, a supporter of Democratic presidential candidate and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, was also in an attendance, the Washington Free Beacon reported Thursday.

The AMP views Israel as an enemy and its work is well-documented by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), an organization that documents groups and individuals who foster and disseminate anti-Semitic propaganda. The ADL describes the AMP as promoting “extreme anti-Israel views” and creating “a platform for anti-Semitism.” (RELATED: Rashida Tlaib Uses Historical Inaccuracy To Explain Why ‘The Tragedy Of The Holocaust’ Give Her ‘A Calming Feeling’)

Tlaib is well-acquainted with fringe groups that market an anti-Israel or anti-Semitic agenda. The congresswoman supports the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement that seeks to undermine Israel. Because of her support for the movement, Israel refused Tlaib entry to the country.

The representative was also an editorial contributor to a Nation of Islam publication run by the notoriously anti-Semitic Louis Farrakhan. Maher Abdel-qader, who peddles conspiracy theories about Jews and Israel, vigorously fundraiser for Tlaib’s congressional campaign and acted as her scheduler in the 2018 midterm elections.

In her speech, Tlaib suggested America’s southern border with Mexico was similar to the Gaza Strip, Palestinian real estate that is under the heel of Hamas terrorists. The congresswoman further attempted to equate the alleged Israeli “occupation” of Palestinian territory to supposed racial injustice in America. (RELATED: America’s First Two Muslim Congresswomen Will Both Be Fundraising For Hamas-Linked Organization)

“Do you know what I saw at the [U.S.-Mexico] border? I saw Gaza,” Tlaib said. “When you think about the border, you have got to understand how interconnected the oppression in Palestine is with the oppression taking place at the border.”

She continued by claiming that United States police forces abuse black Americans in the same way that she says Israeli occupation forces terrorize Palestinians.

“Every time I see … the police going after, killing innocent people … treating African-American brothers and sisters like they’re disposable, I think of Palestine and what happens to our brothers and sisters in the occupation.”

Rabbi Abraham Cooper, associate dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center that is named after the famed Nazi-hunter, told the Free Beacon that Tlaib’s presence at the AMP summit is something to be expected from a politician who consistently opposes Israel.

“No one should be surprised” that Tlaib “would appear at AMP conference where new strategies to demonize and delegitimize the Jewish state and her Zionist supporters are developed and fine-tuned for campus campaigns aimed at bullying Jewish students and other supporters of Israel into silence,” Cooper told the Free Beacon.