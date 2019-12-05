Attorney General William Barr calls “bulls**t” on criticism of his overseas trips to get cooperation from foreign countries in his probe of the origins of the 2016 FBI probe of Russia and the Trump campaign.

In a profile by New York magazine, Barr said the data gathering was perfectly plausible for the inquiry being led by U.S. Attorney John Durham.

“That’s all bulls**t,” Barr said of skepticism raised by the trips.

“This is a case where we’re asking for assistance and information, some of which is sensitive or classified information,” he said.

He also denied Trump was getting involved in what cases the Justice Department pursues — or does not.

“Right from the very beginning, the president made clear to me, and we discussed, that he will not get into the business of talking about, or asking me, either to pursue, or not to pursue, cases,” Barr told the magazine. “He leaves that up to my judgment.”

Barr also insisted those who accuse President Donald Trump of acting like an anti-democratic menace have it backward.

“In waging a scorched-earth, no-holds-barred war of resistance against this administration, it is the left that is engaged in a systematic shredding of norms and undermining the rule of law,” he said.