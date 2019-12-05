Laura Ingraham on Thursday invited guest Fred Fleitz, a former CIA analyst, to discuss Adam Schiff’s surveillance of President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, Rep. Devin Nunes and reporter John Solomon’s phone calls.

On Tuesday Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff released his highly political impeachment report that omitted several key facts from the interviews and the case. The report bogus report also contained phone records from Rep. Devin Nunes, President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani and investigative reporter John Solomon.

Adam Schiff arbitrarily releases my phone records as a 1st Amendment protected reporter. State Department bureaucrats reportedly monitored my social media. A witness gratuitously drags a 13-year-old boy into impeachment. Whatever happened to civil liberties, privacy and decency? — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) December 4, 2019

On Thursday Laura Ingraham told her audience that the Deep State NSA willingly assisted Adam Schiff in his surveillance of a mainstream reporter and the President’s attorney. This raises all kinds of legal and ethical questions. This also proves once again that the US surveillance state has become an arm of the Democrat Party.

Laura Ingraham: Well my sources tonight told me that what Schiff did and his committee was he went to one of the cell phone companies, ATT, yes… They had some numbers. They didn’t know whose numbers they were. They asked them tell us what these numbers have been engaged in. What calls these numbers have been making and placing. They took that information. They went to the NSA. The NSA aka “Deep State” then gave them the information that it was Rudy and others… That is from extremely reliable sources.

Fred Fleitz then added that ATT willingly turned over the phone records to Democrat Adam Schiff, something that should not happen.

The post REPORT: Deep State NSA and ATT Assisted Adam Schiff in Unprecedented Surveillance of Giuliani, Nunes and Reporter Solomon’s Phone Records (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.