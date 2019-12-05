Music icon Kanye West and megachurch pastor Joel Osteen will continue their ongoing Christian bromance in 2020 at a packed Yankee Stadium event. According to TMZ, sources close to the famed rapper confirmed that the two cultural figures are seeking to host a mega event in May of 2020 as part of Joel Osteen’s “America’s Night of Hope.”

“Sources close to Kanye tell us Ye and Joel will take center stage at baseball’s cathedral on May 2, 2020 for a mega event that certainly plays like a tour stop,” reported the outlet. “The NYC event is part of Joel’s ‘America’s Night of Hope,’ which he takes to several cities across the country.”

The event will most likely unfold similar to Kanye’s visit to Osteen’s Lakewood Church, in Houston, in which Osteen delivered a sermon and invited Kanye out for a discussion. Apparently, Kanye’s visit with Osteen was such a success that the pastor hoped for an encore.

“We’re told Joel will do his sermon at Yankee Stadium, and then let Kanye and his choir do their thing with the music,” reported TMZ. “Call it a double play, considering the setting, similar to what they did a few weeks ago in Houston. If Joel’s past appearances at Yankee Stadium are any indication, this one’s sure to sell out quickly … especially now that Kanye’s involved. The stadium has a max capacity of 54,251 … almost 10,000 more than Lakewood. “Tickets for Osteen’s event typically go for $15, though nothing has been made official.

During his appearance at Lakewood Church, Kanye West made some bold proclamations about the culture wars as more and more entertainment figures return to Jesus:

Well, I know that God’s been calling me for a long time and the devil’s been distracting me for a long time,” West said . “And when I was, you know, in my lowest points, you know, God was there with me and sending me visions and inspiring me, and I remember sitting in the the Hospital at UCLA after having a mental breakdown, and there’s documentation of me drawing a church and writing a ‘start a church in the middle of Calabasas,’ and even after that I went and made the the Life of Pablo album. I said this is a gospel album and I didn’t know how to totally make a gospel album, and the Christians that were around were too, I would say, beaten into submission by society to not speak up and profess the Gospel to me because I was a superstar. But the the only superstar is Jesus.

“So even for someone who’s professing God and saying this is gonna be … a gospel album, the devil is gonna come and do everything he can to distract people from knowing how to fully be in service to the Lord, and all of that arrogance and confidence and cockiness that y’all see me use before God is now using for him,” West continued. “Because every time I stand up I feel that I’m standing up and drawing a line in the sand and saying, ‘I’m here in service to God and no weapon formed against me shall prosper.’”