Secretary of State Mike PompeoMichael (Mike) Richard PompeoUS, Sudan to exchange ambassadors for first time in decades Iran expert: Trump’s foreign policy approach aimed at instigating ‘unrest’ Fox’s Napolitano says obstruction ‘easiest’ impeachment offense for Democrats MORE met recently with a conservative group, including a few wealthy Republican donors, while in London, a meeting not on his official schedule, CNN reported Thursday.

The news network obtained a copy of an invitation to the gathering and spoke with people who attended it.

The meeting was hosted by the Hamilton Society and occurred at the hotel while Pompeo was staying while abroad for a NATO summit, CNN reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The people who attended the meeting were reportedly instructed to leave their phones outside so that Pompeo’s comments wouldn’t be recorded.

“Everyone is right of center, so it was a safe space,” one person told CNN, adding that Pompeo was “very chatty, casual, and entertaining.”

The Hill has reached out to the State Department for comment on the reported meeting.

It comes amid speculation that Pompeo could run for Senate in his home state of Kansas. Pompeo has repeatedly said that his focus is being Trump’s secretary of State when asked whether he would run for Senate, but does frequent interviews with local media there.