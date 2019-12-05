Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) has been quiet lately, largely because the progressive “squad” is both fractured by the 2020 Democratic nomination process and sidelined during the impeachment inquiry, but she’s been busy promoting her causes out of the limelight — including at the American Muslims for Palestine conference, a pre-eminent gathering of some of the biggest anti-Semitic names in the business.

The Washington Free Beacon reports that Tlaib joined ” who’s who of leading anti-Semitic conspiracy theorists, including Bernie Sanders surrogate Linda Sarsour,” at the weekend meeting, which took place in Chicago in November.

“AMP is at the forefront of the anti-Israel movement in the United States,” the WFB says. “A report from the Anti-Defamation League, a watchdog group that combats anti-Semitism, said the group promotes ‘extreme anti-Israel views’ and provides ‘a platform for anti-Semitism.’”

Indeed, this year’s gathering was no exception. Sarsour, who was also a featured speaker at the event, used her platform to accuse Israel of “supremacy” and claim that the state of Israel was built on the idea that “Jews are supreme to everyone else.”

“Ask them this,” Sarsour said about “progressive Zionists, “how can you be against white supremacy in America and the idea of being in a state based on race and class, but then you support a state like Israel that is based on supremacy, that is built on the idea that Jews are supreme to everyone else.”

Sarsour later “clarified” her comments, claiming that her “Jewish supremacy” quip was in regards to a recent piece of legislation at issue in the Israeli government, but, in her extended “apology” on Twitter, she did little to dispell the notion that the original interpretation of her remarks was the correct one.

Tlaib, for her part, compared the Trump Administration’s efforts to curb illegal immigration to Israel’s “oppression” of Palestinians living in Gaza.

“In her keynote remarks, Tlaib compared the U.S. border with Mexico to the Gaza Strip Palestinian territory that borders Israel and is controlled by the Hamas terror group,” the Washington Free Beacon reports. “The lawmaker also accused Israel of running an ‘occupation’ of Palestinian lands, saying the movement to carve out key portions of Israel for a Palestinian state is akin to fighting racism in America.”

“Do you know what I saw at the [U.S.-Mexico] border? I saw Gaza,” Tlaib said in her speech to the gathered crowd. “When you think about the border, you have got to understand how interconnected the oppression in Palestine is with the oppression taking place at the border.”

“Every time I see the police going after, killing innocent people, innocent, treating African-American brothers and sisters like they’re disposable, I think of Palestine and what happens to our brothers and sisters in the occupation,” she continued, comparing the Black Lives Matter movement to the plight of Palestinians.

The Anti-Defamation League, which tracks anti-Semitism in the United States, has an extensive file on American Muslims for Palestine and considers it an openly anti-Semitic organization, connected directly to terrorist groups in the Middle East.

“AMP has its organizational roots in the Islamic Association of Palestine (IAP), an anti-Semitic group that served as the main propaganda arm for Hamas in the United States until it was dissolved in 2004,” the group notes. “Since its creation in 2005, AMP continues to work closely with some former IAP leaders who currently hold positions as AMP board members.”

Tlaib is, of course, no stranger to allegations of anti-Semitism. She has been rotinely criticized for her comments abot fellow legislators, and has even used the anti-Semitic dual loyalty smear against her own Democratic colleagues, accusing them of being in the pocket of Israel to the degree that they place Jewish interests above American ones.