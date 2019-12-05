The White House asked Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., to block an effort Thursday by Sens. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to pass a resolution via unanimous consent formally recognizing Turkey’s genocide of the Armenian people, Axios reported.

It is the third time the White House directed a GOP senator to block the resolution, a symbolic measure already passed by the House that would infuriate Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Axios reported.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., was asked to block the resolution Nov. 13; the following week, the White House asked Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., to block it.

But Cramer said he was only objecting because the United States and Turkey were in negotiations. Turkey vehemently opposes recognizing the killing of 1.5 million Armenians as genocide.

“I support the spirit of this resolution. I suspect 99 of my colleagues do and at the right time we may pass it . . . however I do not think this is the right time,” Cramer said, The Hill reported.

“Adoption of this resolution today in my view is unnecessary and might very well undermine that diplomatic effort at a key time,” he added.

The resolution passed the House in a 405-11 vote, The Hill noted.