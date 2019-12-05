House Intelligence Committee chair Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., has a wrong number in his impeachment case against President Donald Trump, casting doubt on calls between Rudy Guiliani and the White House budget office, two news outlets reported.

Schiff’s committee, which took the lead in impeachment, alleged Trump’s personal lawyer worked with the administration to freeze $391 million in foreign aid to Ukraine to pressure it to opening an investigation into Joe Biden’s family.

The panel’s report details phone calls and texts dating from last spring and summer, including a nearly 13-minute call April 24 from an “OMB Phone Number” that were all part of the evidence that built the panel’s case for impeachment.

But the phone calls were not coming from inside the Office of Management and Budget, RealClearPolitics and CNN reported.

“No one from OMB has talked to Giuliani,” a presidential spokesperson told RealClearPolitics, and a spokesperson from OMB echoed that denial to CNN.

According to CNN, Giuliani’s calls may have simply been calls to and from the White House.

What the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment report said was “associated” with the Office of Management and Budget is a number that could go to multiple officials within the White House complex, including the White House itself, CNN reported.

The new details cast doubt on whether Giuliani was talking to OMB in the spring, a critical time in which the ousted U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was facing a barrage of rumors she was not loyal enough to the president, the outlets noted.