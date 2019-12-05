Republicans angry, concerned about Schiff release of phone records...
Top headline, 8th story
DEMS ALL IN…
Florida Republican: We should hang them for treason!
Trump rejects Nixon, Clinton precedent…
Melania slams witness who joked about Barron’s name…
George Conway rips First Lady…
White House gears up for aggressive effort to defend in Senate…
Rudy making documentary…
