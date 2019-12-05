George Washington University law professor and Constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley says he was “inundated with threatening messages” to his home and office before he even finished testifying to Congress this week, in the ongoing impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

What are the details?

Turley, who was the House Republicans’ sole witness before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, was also the only witness on the panel to argue against impeaching the president. The next day, he wrote an op-ed in The Hill reiterating that Democrats were “offering passion over proof” in their efforts to oust the president.

In the piece, Turley wrote of his testimony, “My call for greater civility and dialogue may have been the least successful argument I made to the committee.”

He explained, “Before I finished my testimony, my home and office were inundated with threatening messages and demands that I be fired from George Washington University for arguing that, while a case for impeachment can be made, it has not been made on this record.”

The professor went on to note that he was attacked during the hearing by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), but pointed out that “one senior Democrat on the committee apologized to me afterward for the attack from Swalwell.”

Turley went on to discuss the criticism he received from the media, saying he was “lambasted” by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and further criticized by Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank.

The backlash against Turley didn’t end Wednesday. On Thursday, The Nation‘s Elie Mystal wrote a column calling the professor a “shameless hack,” while the whistleblower’s attorney, Mark Zaid, dismissed his claims of harassment, saying, “I’d take demands to be fired over death threats any day.”

Anything else?

CNN reported that Turley argued during his testimony Wednesday that the only impeachment case brought against a U.S. president that could be as weak as the one built thus far against President Trump would be the accusations against President Andrew Johnson. President Johnson served in the office from 1865 to 1869.

Turley told the Judiciary Committee, “But this is certainly the thinnest of the modern record. If you take a look at the size of the record of Clinton and Nixon, they were massive in comparison to this, which is almost wafer thin in comparison.”