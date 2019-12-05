An active-duty U.S. Navy sailor shot and killed two Department of Defense employees and injured a third before killing himself Wednesday at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, according to ABC News.

The victims had not been publicly identified as of Thursday morning. The injured victim is hospitalized in stable condition. An unnamed witness told a CNN affiliate that he witnessed the uniformed sailor take his own life.

“I kind of recognized that as gunshots, I looked out the window and saw three people on the ground, I looked out in time to see the shooter, who I assume was a sailor because he was in uniform, point the gun at his head and shoot himself,” the witness said.

Rear Adm. Robert Chadwick issued a statement via the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Twitter account.

“We are saddened by this incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” Chadwick said. “The [Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility] is a vital part of our Navy ‘Ohana, and we have generations of people, families, who work there. Our security forces are working closely with agencies investigating this incident, and we are making available counseling and other support to those who need it after this tragedy.”

Officials do not know the motive for the shooting at this time. The identities of those involved will be released once next-of-kin are notified. The only publicly released detail about the shooter is that he was an active-duty sailor who was assigned to the USS Columbia, CNN reported.

The Navy is leading the investigation into the incident, assisted by Honolulu police and the medical examiner’s office. Non-essential personnel of the shipyard were told to work from home until normal operations resume on Friday.

“Looking ahead, we will honor the life and legacy of those lost,” said Shipyard Commander Capt. Greg Burton. “Even now, as we mourn the loss of members of our ‘Ohana, please take the opportunity to reconnect with each other and to reinforce and strengthen the bonds with each other. We value each one of you deeply and we are here for you.”