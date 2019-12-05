Fox News host Sean Hannity hammered House Democrats this week, attacking a House Intelligence Committee report on its phase of the impeachment inquiry and the first day of House Judiciary Committee hearings in support of impeachment.

Hannity said a report released by the Intelligence Committee is “nothing but an insane, convoluted 14,000-word diatribe concocted by their fearless, compromised, corrupt, coward, congenital liar. That would be Adam Schiff, their leader.”

“The report is chock full of nothing but conspiracy theories, left-wing opinions, conjecture, hearsay, witnesses, complaints about Donald Trump’s foreign policy by people that think they’re more important than a duly elected president and a whole lot of outright lies,” Hannity said Tuesday.

On Wednesday, he followed that up with an indictment of Democrats’ decision to put impeachment at the top of their to-do-list.

“[Democrats] are hurting the country. They are ripping this country apart just for a cheap, baseless, political hit job. And after today’s total B.S., if you want to call it, impeachment hearing on Capitol Hill, your blood should be boiling,” he said, according to Fox News.

Hannity called the Wednesday hearing “disastrous.”

“Democrats thought we — the stupid, smelly Trump-supporting Wal-Mart shoppers that believe in God and America — need to be educated on the virtues of impeachment,” Hannity said. “To educate we the people, the masses of peoples, they hauled in three hyper-partisan, far left, holier than thou, sanctimonious, self-righteous ivory tower law school professors to teach us about the constitution.”

Hannity found a silver lining in the first day of Judiciary Committee hearings.

“The really good news tonight is, to their credit, Republicans, they were united,” Hannity said. “They fought back in a big and effective way.”

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise joined in Hannity’s condemnation of the proceedings.

After an 8.5 hour lecture from liberal anti-Trump law professors, Dems still don’t have a case for impeachment. And work on real issues remains halted so they can focus on their impeachment obsession. This is a circus. I’m joining @seanhannity on Fox News to discuss. Tune in! — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) December 5, 2019

Notice to Democrats: Jerry Nadler’s panel of liberal academic activists cannot unilaterally overturn the will of the American people and undo the results of the 2016 election. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) December 4, 2019

🚨🚨 Every Dem on the Judiciary Committee just voted to not have Schiff testify. He wrote the Dems’ partisan report. He held the secret depositions. His staff spoke with the whistleblower. Schiff has a lot to answer for. What are Dems afraid of? What are they trying to hide? — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) December 4, 2019

Hannity on Tuesday called Schiff “a congenital liar compromised. Adam Schiff, who conducted the investigation, wrote the report. He is a known repeated congenital liar. He lied repeatedly about Trump-Russia collusion.”

Although Schiff has been bad, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler will be no better, Hannity said, according to Fox News.

“[Nadler is] going to attempt to rush the impeachment sham across the finish line and get it done before Christmas. Like it or not, Nadler’s planning on, well, jamming impeachment down all of our throats,” Hannity said. “They don’t care about the country. They’ve done nothing for us for three years except hate on Donald Trump.”

