FOX News reporter Peter Doocy confronted Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in Iowa City, Iowa on Thursday.

When confronted about the likelihood that he will be called in to testify for his son’s multi-million dollar pay-for-play schemes Joe Biden said he would not appear voluntarily.

Joe Biden: No, I’m not going to let them take their eye off the ball. The president is the one who has committed impeachable crimes. And I’m not going to let him divert from that. I’m not going to let anybody divert from that. And like I said plenty of times, I’ve released 20 years of tax returns. Let him release some of his.

The post Sleepy Joe Biden Says He Will Not Appear Voluntarily if Called to Testify on Pay-for-Play Allegations in Senate Impeachment Trial (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.