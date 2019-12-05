Yesterday, conservative commentator and Fox News contributor Dan Bongino released his new news aggregating website, the Bongino Report.

Advertised as an alternative to the Drudge Report, likely the most prominent extant conservative news aggregator but lately of an increasingly anti-Trump bent, Bongino’s goal for his new site is to gather news, opinion pieces and video links from many different websites geared toward a conservative, libertarian, and constitutionalist viewpoint.

Bongino has been teasing his new project for the last few weeks on his Twitter account:

Drudge has abandoned you. I NEVER will. Check out, and bookmark, the Bongino Report today. 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻🇺🇸https://t.co/0OdTxIrZXX https://t.co/MYeBDGa2BX — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) December 4, 2019

Tired of Drudge? Get ready, the Bongino Report is almost ready for launch. Coming soon, stay tuned. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 27, 2019

We will be featuring exclusively conservative and libertarian content. In other words, real news. Don’t miss the Bongino Report, coming very soon. 👇🏻👇🏻https://t.co/j6JXXMznQM — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 27, 2019

The Bongino Report has been praised and endorsed by many prominent conservatives, including radio host Mark Levin, Congressman Devin Nunes (R-CA), and commentator Raheem Kassam:

I don’t check Drudge anymore. But I will be checking the Bongino Report several times a day! Congrats and THANKS to @dbongino for taking up the mantle. https://t.co/OH7FMxhkOZ — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) December 4, 2019

The site includes seven main categories: Top Stories, Election 2020, the Impeachment Witch Hunt, Culture War, Economy, Immigration, and All the Rest. It also includes a section highlighting recent conservative video content from YouTube.

Drudge, which came to prominence in 1998 during the Clinton impeachment, has been veering left-ward, and specifically anti-Trump, in recent months. This change by Drudge has even garnered the attention of President Trump himself, who has gone so far as to ask his son-in-law and advisor, Jared Kushner, to find out “what’s going on with Drudge.”

Considering that the owner of the site, Matt Drudge, is notoriously private and quite elusive, we may never get an answer as to why the Drudge Report has changed.

According to Derek Hunter at Townhall:

How Drudge works is a mystery. I’ve known several people who have worked for him as editors, taking various shifts updating the site as news changes. None have any insights into who Matt Drudge is as a person or what is happening with the clear negative slant the site has taken toward President Donald Trump, a man who was helped into the White House, in no small part, by the coverage of the Drudge Report.

According to The Washington Times, the site has been linking to sites that have a blatant anti-Trump bias, such as CNN, The Washington Post and The New York Times. In contrast, the Bongino Report links today to openly conservative sites such as TheBlaze, The Federalist, Independent Women’s Forum, and the Washington Examiner.

The Bongino Report is the newest of a group of aggregators seeking to rival Drudge, including Gab Trends, Citizen Free Press, Whatfinger News, Liberty Daily, Rantingly, and NewsAmmo.

Bongino, host of The Dan Bongino Show on Westwood One and a Fox News contributor, is also a three-time congressional candidate and former Secret Service agent during the Clinton, Bush, and Obama administrations. He resigned in 2011 in order to run for the United States Senate in 2012. He also frequently guest-hosts for Levin and Sean Hannity, the third- and second-most listened-to radio shows in the country, respectively. He is also the author of five books, including Spygate and Exonerated, each of which discusses the Obama administration’s rogue operations in sabotaging Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and later, his presidency.

The Bongino Report is a welcome alternative to Drudge for those who want their news from a strictly conservative standpoint.