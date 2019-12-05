House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Thursday that the House Judiciary Committee will move forward with drafting articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

“The facts are uncontested,” said Pelosi during a press conference on Capitol Hill. “The president abused his power for his own personal political benefit at the expense of our national security by withholding military aid and a crucial Oval Office meeting in exchange for an announcement of an investigation into his political rival.”

“Our democracy is what is at stake. The president leaves us no choice but to act,” she added.

On the radio program Thursday, Glenn Beck and Stu Burguiere reacted to Pelosi’s announcement and her “awful” speech.

