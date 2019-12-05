On Thursday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat discussed the most wasteful government programs of 2019. For years, Sen. Tom Coburn (R-Okla.) compiled and released the annual “Wastebook,” which detailed the allocation of taxpayer dollars to wasteful programs. After Coburn retired, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) took over the list. Now, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) compiles the annual wastebook.

Pat highlighted the six most outrageous federal programs funded by the hard-working U.S. taxpayers, according to Sen. Paul.

The looming $23 trillion national debt was not enough to halt the flow of taxpayer dollars to the following six federally funded programs in 2019:

$700,000 went to England so experimenters can hook zebra fish to nicotine. $85,000 spent on the purchase of a Bob Dylan statue. $300,000 used to fund a debate and model United Nations competitions held in Afghanistan. $16 million spent on improving education in Egypt. $33 million went to buying textbooks for students in Afghanistan. $22 million to improve the quality of cheese in Serbia.

Paul’s “Wastebook” is funded by the government watchdog White Coat Waste Project.

Watch the video below for details.

Use code PAT to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat’s biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.