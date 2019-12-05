On Thursday morning, despite a disastrous Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, Speaker Pelosi announced that Democrats would proceed with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

This was their plan all along.

The Trump campaign responded moments ago.

The campaign wants liar Adam Schiff, crack-head Hunter Biden and Speaker Pelosi to testify in the Senate.

Trump campaign responds to @SpeakerPelosi announce that today that the House will move forward with articles of impeachment. pic.twitter.com/HUjrVEbWui — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) December 5, 2019

