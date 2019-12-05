President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign appears unfazed by House Democrats announcing on Thursday that they will move forward with impeaching the president, urging they “just get on with it.”

“We are less than a year away from Election Day 2020 and Democrats can’t possibly explain to the American people why they want to take the decision of who should be president out of the hands of voters,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement.

“Impeaching the President has always been their goal, so they should just get on with it so we can have a fair trial in the Senate and expose The Swamp for what it is,” Parscale continued.

He then called for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, to testify as part of the inquiry to remove the president.

Earlier Thursday, Pelosi directed the House Judiciary Committee to draw up articles of impeachment over President Trump’s actions toward Ukraine.

Citing the testimony given by legal experts, career diplomats, administration officials and others over weeks of hearings before the House intelligence and judiciary committees, Pelosi asserted the “facts are uncontested” that Trump sought to gain personal political benefits through the abuse of his presidential power.

“If we allow a president to be above the law, we do so at the peril of our republic,” she said.

Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee heard testimony from four constitutional law experts about the legal nuances of Trump’s conduct and what constitutes “high crimes and misdemeanors,” a threshold standard applied to any prospective impeachment of a U.S. president.

Three of the scholars testified that Trump had committed impeachable offenses in his conduct with Ukraine. The fourth disagreed.

Trump is being investigated for his handling of military aid to Ukraine, which he temporarily delayed around the same time he pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, a former board member for a Ukrainian gas company.

The White House responded to Pelosi’s announcement by slamming Democrats, saying they “should be ashamed” of themselves, while reiterating the president had not done anything improper.

“@realDonaldTrump has done nothing but lead our country – resulting in a booming economy, more jobs & a stronger military, to name just a few of his major accomplishments,” tweeted White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham. “We look forward to a fair trial in the Senate.”

Earlier Thursday, President Trump blasted House Democrats and urged them to vote quickly to remove him so that the Senate can start a “fair trial.”

“The Do Nothing Democrats had a historically bad day yesterday in the House. They have no Impeachment case and are demeaning our Country,” tweeted the president. “But nothing matters to them, they have gone crazy. Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business. We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is.”

The UPI contributed to this report.