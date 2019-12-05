President Donald Trump reacted to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) angrily denying that she hates the president on Thursday, saying he doesn’t believe her claims of innocence.

“Nancy Pelosi just had a nervous fit. She hates that we will soon have 182 great new judges and sooo much more. Stock Market and employment records. She says she ‘prays for the President.’ I don’t believe her, not even close. Help the homeless in your district Nancy. USMCA?” the president wrote on Twitter.

Earlier Thursday, Pelosi snapped at a reporter who questioned whether her “hatred” for the president prompted her decision to direct the House Judiciary Committee to begin drawing up articles of impeachment.

“I don’t hate anybody. I was raised in a Catholic house, we don’t hate anybody — not anybody in the world. So don’t you accuse me of any [hate],” Pelosi said, halting her exit from the room and returning to the podium.

“As a Catholic, I resent you using the word ‘hate’ in a sentence that addresses me,” she continued. “I pray for the president all the time. So don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.”

Declaring “no one is above the law,” Pelosi on Thursday asked committee chairmen investigating President Trump to go ahead with articles of impeachment.

“The president leaves us no choice but to act,” Pelosi said in a status update on the impeachment proceedings. “Today, I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment.”

Citing the testimony given by legal experts, career diplomats, administration officials and others over weeks of hearings before the House intelligence and judiciary committees, Pelosi asserted the “facts are uncontested” that Trump sought to gain personal political benefits through the abuse of his presidential power.

“If we allow a president to be above the law, we do so at the peril of our republic,” she said.

After Pelosi’s announcement, the House judiciary committee announced it will receive evidence against Trump from investigators at a hearing Monday — a key step in finalizing the articles of impeachment.

Wednesday, the judiciary committee heard testimony from four constitutional law experts about the legal nuances of Trump’s conduct and what constitutes “high crimes and misdemeanors,” a threshold standard applied to any prospective impeachment of a U.S. president.

Three of the scholars testified that Trump had committed impeachable offenses in his conduct with Ukraine. The fourth disagreed.

Trump is being investigated for his handling of military aid to Ukraine, which he temporarily delayed around the same time he pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, a former board member for a Ukrainian gas company.

Ahead of Pelosi’s announcement, President Trump took aim at House Democrats, urging them to approve his impeachment quickly, so the Senate can start a “fair” trial.

“The Do Nothing Democrats had a historically bad day yesterday in the House. They have no Impeachment case and are demeaning our Country,” he tweeted. “But nothing matters to them, they have gone crazy. Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business. We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is.”

The UPI contributed to this report.