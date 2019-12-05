Trump rejects Nixon, Clinton precedent...
(Top headline, 3rd story, link)
Related stories:
DEMS ALL IN…
Florida Republican: We should hang them for treason!
Melania slams witness who joked about Barron’s name…
George Conway rips First Lady…
White House gears up for aggressive effort to defend in Senate…
Rudy making documentary…
Republicans angry, concerned about Schiff release of phone records…
DEMS ALL IN…
Florida Republican: We should hang them for treason!
Melania slams witness who joked about Barron’s name…
George Conway rips First Lady…
White House gears up for aggressive effort to defend in Senate…
Rudy making documentary…
Republicans angry, concerned about Schiff release of phone records…