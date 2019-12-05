Unhinged Harvard Attorney Noah Feldman and Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook has been shutting down traffic to conservative websites since the 2016 election.

The fact that Facebook is targeting conservative publishers should not be a surprise to Gateway Pundit readers.

We have been reporting on this for two years now.

In July 2018 we released a study where we looked at several top conservative websites and discovered that the publishers had lost an average of 93% of their Facebook traffic.

This is a bloodbath. Facebook wiped out conservative content to American users.

In 2016 suburban voters and women would check their Facebook pages and see conservative news. That is no longer the case. And on Tuesday these voters chose Democrats.

Facebook wiped out conservative publishers. Americans will no longer see articles from conservative websites even if you follow them. Facebook took advertising dollars from all of these businesses and then changed their business plan after the 2016 election to help Democrats.

It’s working.

Facebook was able to eliminate conservative content – and conservative content to suburban voters in the midterm elections.

This helped Democrats tremendously.

On Thursday unhinged and irate Harvard Law Professor Noah Feldman went before the House Judiciary Committee for several hours to rant against Donald Trump and push for his impeachment.

Feldman is a committed Never-Trumper and has been lashing out against the Republican president since at least 2017.

Noah Feldman appeared with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in a video on censorship in July.

Zuckerberg announced that Feldman was helping Facebook with censorship and content governance.

Facebook is using this unhinged Trump-hating loon to held them with content oversight.

This helps explain the elimination of conservative content on Facebook.

