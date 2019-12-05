The toddler son of Tom Jones, manager of Hafod Hardware store in Rhayader, Wales, stole the show in a commercial advertisement for the family-owned business.

The kicker? The moving, high-quality commercial only cost $130 to create.

What are the details?

Jones posted the advertisement to YouTube on Sunday. Jones’ 2-year-old son Arthur is the star of the commercial, and follows the child as he gets ready for a big day of work at the family hardware store.

Some of young Arthur’s “duties” — which he carries out in a gleeful manner — include sweeping the business’ floor and stocking shelves.

Alphaville’s 1984 hit, “Forever Young,” is featured as the ad’s soundtrack, and concludes with the message, “Be a kid this Christmas.”

[embedded content]

Hafod Hardware Christmas Advert 2019



youtu.be



At the time of this writing, the video has received more than 773,000 views and received more than 11,000 likes.

Jones told CNN that he never expected the video to reach across the globe and gain international fame.

“We’ve had a great response these last two years, but nothing like this year,” he said. “It’s just been crazy. We just make [the annual ad] for fun, really. We try and put a bit of a spotlight on small independent businesses that you get in rural areas where we are, and we try and show that we can offer just as much as your high street chains.

“Arthur was brilliant,” he continued. “The jobs he was doing in the video were not out of the ordinary. He comes to the shop most days and tries to help out.”

Jones said that the advertisement was a hit with him, too.

“I’m going to cherish it for the rest of my life,” he concluded.