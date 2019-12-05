On Thursday, following the press conference in which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced the Democrats have “no choice” but to impeach President Trump, the career politician snapped at a reporter for suggesting she hates the president.

“Don’t mess with me,” Pelosi told the reporter from Sinclair. “I don’t hate anybody.”

As reported by CNN, Pelosi then returned to the microphone to say that she believes President Trump is a “coward” for his political positions. Pelosi argued that impeachment is only now being pursued to protect the Constitution.

“I think this president is a coward when it comes to helping our kids who are afraid of gun violence,” she said. “I think that he is cruel when he doesn’t deal with helping our ‘Dreamers,’ of which we are very proud of. I think he is in denial about the climate crisis. However, that’s about the election.”

Pelosi even brought up her Catholic faith (despite her being staunchly pro-abortion) and scolded the reporter for using the word “hate.”

“This is about the Constitution of the United States and the facts that lead to the President’s violation of his oath of office,” she continued. ” And as a Catholic, I resent your using the word ‘hate’ in a sentence that addresses me. I don’t hate anyone. I pray for the president all the time. So don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.”

Nancy Pelosi is right out of an episode of The Golden Girls as the self-righteous neighbor who they all really hated. pic.twitter.com/rkLXqauSjO — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) December 5, 2019

President Trump has since responded to Pelosi’s comments, saying she indeed hates him and only denied it in a “nervous fit.”

“Nancy Pelosi just had a nervous fit,” the president tweeted. “She hates that we will soon have 182 great new judges and sooo much more. Stock Market and employment records. She says she ‘prays for the President.’ I don’t believe her, not even close. Help the homeless in your district Nancy. USMCA?”

Nancy Pelosi just had a nervous fit. She hates that we will soon have 182 great new judges and sooo much more. Stock Market and employment records. She says she “prays for the President.” I don’t believe her, not even close. Help the homeless in your district Nancy. USMCA? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019

Prior to her snap at the reporter, Pelosi said that President Trump abused his power, leaving Congress “no choice but to act.”

“The facts are uncontested: The president abused his power,” she said. “The president leaves us no choice but to act. Today, I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment.”

Pelosi said during the press conference that she has no concern about the political fallout that might occur if the Democrats pursue impeachment.

“This has absolutely nothing to do with politics. It isn’t about politics, partisanship, Democrats and Republicans. That’s totally insignificant,” Pelosi told a CNN reporter. “It’s about the Constitution of the United States, the oath of office we take to protect and defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic. It’s about the president not honoring his oath of office. So no, I’m not concerned.”

“I’m really sorry the president made this necessary,” she added.

President Trump dismissed the impeachment inquiry as yet another example of the “Do Nothing Democrats” hating on him instead of servicing the country.

“The Do Nothing Democrats had a historically bad day yesterday in the House. They have no Impeachment case and are demeaning our Country. But nothing matters to them, they have gone crazy,” the president tweeted. “Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business. We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is. I was elected to ‘Clean the Swamp,’ and that’s what I am doing!”