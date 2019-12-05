By Wayne Allyn Root

California is having a bad week. I have a solution. The perfect trade. A win-win for everyone.

But first, let’s look at a depressing week for Californians. It’s hard to pick the biggest loser.

First, we have a liberal Hollywood loser. Rob Reiner played the role of Archie Bunker’s son-in-law “Meathead” on “All in the Family.” If the shoe fits. Reiner said last week, “White Evangelicals & White Supremacists have made a pact with Putin” to support President Trump.

That’s pretty funny. Here I thought we supported President Trump because we wanted a better economy; faster economic growth; more jobs for the American middle-class; higher wages for American workers; and lower taxes, so we could keep more of our own money. Trump succeeded on every count.

I had no idea we were in a pact with Putin?

Liberals in Hollywood have clearly made a pact with Cuba and Venezuela to destroy capitalism and the great American middle class. They dance with the real devil- socialism and communism. You know, the political and economic systems that resulted in the murder of almost 100 million innocent human beings in the 20thcentury.

People who live in glass houses shouldn’t call other people names. Rob Reiner, you’re a California loser.

The next candidate for “the biggest loser” is another Hollywood actor. “Avengers” star Mark Ruffalo is calling for an “economic revolution” to replace capitalism with socialism. He says “capitalism is killing us.” But he was paid $6 million to star in “Avengers.” His wealth is estimated at $30 million.

Why didn’t he star in “Avengers” for minimum wage and donate the other $5,990,000 to charity? Nothing stops him from paying a 100% tax rate. Why not just donate all $30 million to the IRS? Why not give it away to the homeless? Why not donate your $30 million to the millions of illegal aliens residing in California?

By the way, Venezuela is socialist. The people are starving and dying. They are eating rodents and drinking sewage water. There is no toilet paper. They shower after going to the bathroom. Except the water is shut off several hours per day. Isn’t socialism grand?

Ruffalo isn’t just a California loser. He’s an idiot.

Finally, there’s California Senator Kamala Harris. She dropped out of the presidential race on Tuesday- even before participating in a single primary. Harris’s campaign is broke and in debt. Seems no one is interested in the dumb ideas of California liberals.

But I have the perfect win-win solution. Let’s trade California for Hong Kong.

Californians seem to have a hatred for America, American exceptionalism, capitalism and President Trump. And the Hong Kong protestors are begging for freedom, while waving American flags and posters of President Trump.

Hong Kong loves capitalism. It is one of the financial centers of the world. The people of Hong Kong would do anything for a leader like Trump. I think Hong Kong would be a wonderful and prosperous addition to America.

And Californians would be right at home under Communist rule in China.

If we negotiate well, maybe we can even get Macau thrown into the deal. What a great trade. A win-win for everyone.

Who’s with me?

