Joe Biden, 77, is currently on an 8-day “No Malarkey” Iowa tour as he desperately tries to whip up excitement for his failing 2020 bid.

And it is not going well at all.

Biden exploded after an 83-year-old brave Iowan in New Hampton confronted him about his pay-to-play scheme involving his son Hunter and Burisma Holdings.

Old Grandpa Joe on Thursday also forgot what century he was in and mistook 1976 for 2014.

Biden was struggling to recall an Executive Order Obama signed related to immigration and family separation and even though he was Vice President at the time of the EO, he mistakenly claimed it was signed in 1976.

“There’s the DREAMERs program, there’s also a program that said we’re not going to separate families, we’re going to allow families to stay together while they go through the process, and the court said well you can’t — We did that in 1976,…and uh” Biden said.

“And, I mean, I’m sorry, excuse me — Backing up here—2014 when we did that.”

WATCH:

