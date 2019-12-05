During a “Fox & Friends” appearance on Thursday morning, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway targeted Stanford Law School Professor Pamela Karlan, an impeachment inquiry witness invited by House Democrats who invoked the name of President Donald Trump’s 13-year-old son to take a shot at the president on Wednesday.

Conway mocked Karlan’s “three Yale degrees,” as noted by Real Clear Politics, and added that the impeachment witness “spends her life lecturing people,” “hobnobs with the elite,” and resents Middle America “deplorables.”

“If you went to work today to manicure nails, to manicure lawn, if you went to work with a jackhammer, or a welding machine, or mechanics’ tools, or a carpentry belt, that woman yesterday looks her nose down on you, she thinks you are less than her!” Conway blasted, on the Fox News morning show.

“I’ve had it! You know why that man ran for president in the first place, for the forgotten man and the forgotten woman, you know why I’m still in the White House? For you!” she continued.

“[Karlan] thinks you’re less than her, and I’ve had it!” added Conway. “Who the hell are you, lady, to look down at half of the country!”

On Wednesday, Karlan was widely knocked for invoking Barron’s name before the House Judiciary committee.

“So while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron,” Karlan attempted to joke.

After the immediate backlash, the professor was seemingly pushed into an apology.

“I want to apologize for what I said earlier about the president’s son,” Karlan said during the hearing Wednesday hearing. “It was wrong of me to do that.”

In the same breath, however, Karlan took a shot at President Trump. “I wish the president would apologize, obviously, for the things that he’s done that’s wrong, but I do regret having said that,” she said.

First Lady Melania Trump ripped Karlan over the remark.

“A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics,” Mrs. Trump posted via Twitter on Wednesday. “Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it.”

Eldest Trump son and Barron’s half-brother Donald Trump Jr. knocked Karlan, too.

“Remember only children of Liberals (even the 50 year old children) are off limits,” he posted via social media. “That a 13 year old is fair game for partisan hacks on a national platform shows you all you need to know about the new left and who is now running the ship.”

As noted by The Daily Wire, the Trump campaign released a statement over the incident.

“Only in the minds of crazed liberals is it funny to drag a 13-year-old child into the impeachment nonsense,” the statement said. “Pamela Karlan thought she was being clever and going for laughs, but she instead reinforced for all Americans that Democrats have no boundaries when it comes to their hatred of everything related to President Trump. Hunter Biden is supposedly off-limits according to liberals, but a 13-year-old boy is fair game. Disgusting.”

“Every Democrat in Congress should immediately repudiate Pamela Karlan and call on her to personally apologize to the President and the First Lady for mocking their son on national TV,” the campaign added.

