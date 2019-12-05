Speaker Pelosi addressed the nation on Thursday morning after the sham impeachment hearing in the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

(FOX News spoke over the first 30 seconds of her historic speech.)

Pelosi, “In America no one is above the law.”

“The facts are uncontested.” “The president abused his power.”

“The president’s actions have severely undermined the Constitution.”

Our democracy is at stake. He wants to corrupt the election for his own benefit. His actions are in defiance of the founders and the oath of office that he takes to preserve and protect the Constitution. ..

Speaker Pelosi: Sadly, but with confidence and humility with allegiance to our founders and with hearts full of love for America today I am asking our Chairman to proceed with articles of Impeachment.

Tune in as I make a statement about the status of the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry. #DefendOurDemocracy https://t.co/8IAQNuO1GT — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 5, 2019

The post “With Hearts Full of Love” – Speaker Pelosi Tells Committee Chairman to Proceed with Articles of Impeachment (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.