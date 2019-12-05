On Thursday, a group called Women Against Gun Violence saw a story in People Magazine about a man in Connecticut who shot his girlfriend’s two teenaged children to death, then snapped on Twitter, “He was a ‘good guy with a gun’ — until he wasn’t. GUNS DON’T MAKE US SAFER.”

One problem: even in the article, People noted that according to a detective and police spokesman, the man “was a convicted felon and not authorized to possess a firearm. He was convicted of first-degree unlawful restraint after an arrest on a sexual assault charge in 2007.”

Women Against Gun Violence says of itself, “For over 26 years, we’ve been helping to pass stronger gun laws and offering educational programs to prevent unintentional shootings and suicide.” The group was founded by feminist Betty Friedan & Police Commissioner Ann Reiss Lane.

The tragic Connecticut case occurred Tuesday night. WTNH reported, “According to Watertown police, officials say they received a 911 call around 9:45 p.m. The female caller, identified as mother Danielle Jette, told police her boyfriend shot her teenage son and daughter. When police arrived to the home on 1190 Litchfield Road, they found the two teens suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest. The 15-year-old daughter was on the back deck of the home while the 16-year-old son was lying between the kitchen and living room.”

WTNH reported that the mother’s boyfriend, Paul W. Ferguson, 42, engaged in an argument with Della Jette, 15, about smoking, prompting Danielle Jette to try to intercede. Ferguson then grabbed a handgun out of a safe in the home, which in turn prompted Sterling Jette Jr. to try to intervene. Ferguson then shot Sterling in the leg, went out on to the deck where he shot Della, then returned to shoot Sterling in the chest.

CNN reported the children were transported to Waterbury Hospital, then pronounced dead soon after. Ferguson was found dead by police in the master bedroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Hartford Courant noted, “Ferguson, who had been dating their mother, Danielle Jette, about two years, had just moved into the house a few weeks earlier.” WTNH reported that the Naugatuck Police Department said Ferguson had been arrested in 2014 for suspected larceny and again in 2016 for alleged drunk driving.

Sterling Jette Sr., Danielle Jetta’s former husband, killed himself with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in 2016.

Chief John Gavallas stated, “These domestic incidents can turn violent so quickly. It’s extremely unfortunate we’re dealing with two young victims. And this mother is completely distraught. Her boyfriend moved into the house two weeks ago for the holiday season. And he is gone, and her two children are gone.”

Superintendent of Schools Jeffrey Wihbey released a statement on Wednesday morning:

Our hearts go out to the students’ family and friends during this difficult time. There is nothing worse that can happen to a school community. Our number one priority right now is doing all we can to support our students, staff and families through this crisis. Prior to the start of the school day, Kaynor Tech assembled the school’s crisis team. The team will provide grief counseling to students and anyone in the school community who may need it over the coming days.

