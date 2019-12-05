House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday directed the Democrat Chairmen to proceed with articles of impeachment against President Trump.

She said it was a solemn occasion. She was prayerful.

Pelosi then immediately lost it and lashed out at Sinclair’s James Rosen after he asked her if she is moving forward with impeachment because she “hates” President Trump.

Then on Thursday night Speaker Pelosi held a friendly town hall event with her partners at CNN on impeachment.

One audience member (not sure if this was staged) asked Speaker Pelosi about Trump’s second term.

Audience member: What will the checks be on this president if he is reelected? Pelosi: “Let’s not even contemplate that. Because tha-that-that really, the damage that this administration has done to America (mumbling) a country we can sustain.”

She doesn’t even know what she’s talking about. The best economy, President Trump’s peace and prosperity.

She just hates Trump. And wants him gone. Period.

Impeachment is ENTIRLY POLITICAL for Democrats. During her CNN impeachment town hall, Nancy Pelosi stresses importance of denying President Trump a 2nd term.

pic.twitter.com/tPnaBHiWsO — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 6, 2019

The post Wow! Pelosi Holds CNN Town Hall on Impeachment – Stresses Importance of Denying President Trump a Second Term appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.