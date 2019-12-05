https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/youre-a-damn-liar-grandpa-joe-snaps-at-iowan-who-accuses-biden-of-pay-to-play-scheme-with-burisma-video/

Joe Biden, 77, is currently on an 8-day Iowa tour as he desperately tries to whip up excitement for his failing 2020 bid.

Old Grandpa Joe melted down after an Iowan confronted him about his age and his pay-to-play scheme with Burisma Holdings.

 

“On the other hand, you sent your son over there to get a job and work for a gas company and he had no experience with gas or nothin in order to get access to the President,” the Iowan said to Biden.

He continued, “You’re selling access to the president just like he was.”

Biden became visibly angry and lashed out at the Iowan, “You’re a damn liar, man! That’s not true!”

The Iowan was not letting Biden get away with his lies and he continued to push back!

WATCH:

Another reporter said Biden then challenged the man to pushups and an IQ test after the Iowan claimed Biden was too old to be president.

CNN agreed with the brave Iowan who confronted Biden, “He’s going to have to answer to the question about his son.”

Joe Biden’s drug addict son Hunter was sitting on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company and being paid by some accounts over $200,000 a month even though he had zero experience in the field.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden, who was tasked to oversee US dealings with Ukraine, threatened to withhold over $1 billion in loan guarantees to Ukraine unless they fired Viktor Shokin, the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Burisma and Hunter.

Biden bragged about shaking down Ukraine and getting Mr. Shokin fired during a 2018 speech to the Council on Foreign Relations.

According to Ukrainian MP Andriy Derkach, then-Vice President Joe Biden was personally paid $900,000 for lobbying activities from Burisma Holdings.

These are the cold, hard facts, Grandpa Joe and Americans are aware.

