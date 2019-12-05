Joe Biden, 77, is currently on an 8-day Iowa tour as he desperately tries to whip up excitement for his failing 2020 bid.

Old Grandpa Joe melted down after an Iowan confronted him about his age and his pay-to-play scheme with Burisma Holdings.

“On the other hand, you sent your son over there to get a job and work for a gas company and he had no experience with gas or nothin in order to get access to the President,” the Iowan said to Biden.

He continued, “You’re selling access to the president just like he was.”

Biden became visibly angry and lashed out at the Iowan, “You’re a damn liar, man! That’s not true!”

The Iowan was not letting Biden get away with his lies and he continued to push back!

WATCH:

WATCH: A tense exchange with a voter at ⁦@JoeBiden⁩’s event in New Hampton, IA this morning, where a voter started out by telling Biden he had two problems with him: he was too old, and his son’s work in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ok7m0ShFPd — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) December 5, 2019

Another reporter said Biden then challenged the man to pushups and an IQ test after the Iowan claimed Biden was too old to be president.

“You’re a damn liar” Biden tells a New Hampton Iowan at a town hall who said Biden “sent” his son to work in Ukraine at Burisma. Biden then angrily told him to get his facts right and, because the man said he was too old, challenged him to a push-up contest or an IQ test — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) December 5, 2019

CNN agreed with the brave Iowan who confronted Biden, “He’s going to have to answer to the question about his son.”

After Joe Biden EXPLODED at an Iowa voter for asking a question about Hunter Biden’s business dealing. CNN’s Jim Sciutto & The Daily Beast’s Jackie Kucinich agreed that the voter’s questions was legitimate. “He’s going to have to have an answer to the question about his son.” pic.twitter.com/i2s0qdX4h4 — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) December 5, 2019

Joe Biden’s drug addict son Hunter was sitting on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company and being paid by some accounts over $200,000 a month even though he had zero experience in the field.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden, who was tasked to oversee US dealings with Ukraine, threatened to withhold over $1 billion in loan guarantees to Ukraine unless they fired Viktor Shokin, the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Burisma and Hunter.

Biden bragged about shaking down Ukraine and getting Mr. Shokin fired during a 2018 speech to the Council on Foreign Relations.

According to Ukrainian MP Andriy Derkach, then-Vice President Joe Biden was personally paid $900,000 for lobbying activities from Burisma Holdings.

These are the cold, hard facts, Grandpa Joe and Americans are aware.

