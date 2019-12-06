The 83 year old Iowa man who was challenged to doing pushups by Joe Biden was later challenged by another man. This time the 83 year old asked the other man to step outside after telling him “Stick it up your a$$, fella”!

Joe Biden harassed a man in Iowa yesterday after being asked about his son Hunter –

Biden Loses It At Iowa Voter-Voter Responds With Interview Ripping Biden https://t.co/I3vgE7oTFz via @yidwithlid — Peter Palumbo (@PeterPalumbo1) December 6, 2019

After the event, the media asked the Iowan what he though of Biden and the 83 year old said that Biden won’t answer hard questions –

The Iowa voter who Joe Biden called a “damn liar” speaks with reporters after their tense exchange: “At least he’s not getting so old that he’s senile.” https://t.co/jUThLG82gh pic.twitter.com/UGSNrBt9ei — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 5, 2019

Then another man in Iowa told the 83 year old to get lost to which the 83 year old said, “let’s step outside” –

“Stick it up your ass, fella.” Voter that challenged @JoeBiden gets into confrontation with another voter that told him to “get out of here.” 📹: @EmilyELarsen pic.twitter.com/VSz8u2yWC0 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 5, 2019

Just another Democrat mess that’s all. Nothing to see hear.

