The 83 year old Iowa man who was challenged to doing pushups by Joe Biden was later challenged by another man.  This time the 83 year old asked the other man to step outside after telling him “Stick it up your a$$, fella”!

Joe Biden harassed a man in Iowa yesterday after being asked about his son Hunter –

After the event, the media asked the Iowan what he though of Biden and the 83 year old said that Biden won’t answer hard questions –

Then another man in Iowa told the 83 year old to get lost to which the 83 year old said, “let’s step outside” –

Just another Democrat mess that’s all.  Nothing to see hear.

