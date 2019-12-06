Rep. Justin AmashJustin AmashTrump to hold campaign rally in Michigan On The Money: Congress races to beat deadline on shutdown | Trump asks Supreme Court to shield financial records from House Democrats | House passes bill to explicitly ban insider trading Amash: Democrats missed opportunity in hearing to ‘persuade people’ on Trump impeachment MORE (I-Mich.) said Friday that he would vote for the articles of impeachment when House Democrats bring them to the House for a vote.

Amash, who left the Republican party this summer, said on his way to the House floor that he believes that there is “sufficient evidence” against President Trump Donald John TrumpTrumps light 97th annual National Christmas Tree Trump to hold campaign rally in Michigan ‘Don’t mess with Mama’: Pelosi’s daughter tweets support following press conference comments MORE for obstruction of Congress, obstruction of justice and abuse of power, though he said he would have to see how each of the articles were written before he would vote yes, CNN reports.

“Impeachment is like an indictment. We’re just issuing the charges,” he continued. “The trial happens in the Senate. There’s certainly probable cause to issue charges.”

ADVERTISEMENT

No Republican is expected to vote in favor of the articles. The one GOP lawmaker in the House who was on the fence — Rep. Francis Rooney Laurence (Francis) Francis RooneyBillboards calling on House Republicans to ‘do their job’ follow members home for Thanksgiving How House Republicans have stayed unified on impeachment Bipartisan Senate climate caucus grows by six members MORE (Fla.) — told the network that he thinks that there was “a rush to judgment” by House Democrats, citing that they should’ve sought out first-hand testimony from Trump administration officials who had been blocked from testifying.

Two Democrats — Reps. Jeff Van Drew Jeff Van DrewThe Memo: Will impeachment hurt Democrats or Trump? Five questions looming over impeachment What’s on the ballot across the country on Tuesday MORE (N.J.) Collin Peterson Collin Clark PetersonFive questions looming over impeachment How centrist Dems learned to stop worrying and love impeachment GOP lawmaker says House impeachment rules vote ‘doesn’t change anything for me’ MORE (Minn.) — are expected to vote no.

The articles have yet to be finalized, but Thursday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi ‘Don’t mess with Mama’: Pelosi’s daughter tweets support following press conference comments Bloomberg: Trump should be impeached On The Money: Congress races to beat deadline on shutdown | Trump asks Supreme Court to shield financial records from House Democrats | House passes bill to explicitly ban insider trading MORE (D-Calif.) announced that the House would move forward with impeachment and begin to draft the articles.

The articles are expected to be released sometime next week, with a vote following soon after.