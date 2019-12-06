AOC, the 29-year-old bartender-turned-lawmaker, is no longer in the headlines and she doesn’t like that. Not one bit.

With serious things afoot in the nation’s capital, no one is paying attention to the daily rantings of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). So, she decided to make some stuff up to get back in the news.

“My family relied on food stamps (EBT) when my dad died at 48. I was a student. If this happened then, we might’ve just starved,” she wrote on Twitter. “Now, many people will. It’s shameful how the GOP works overtime to create freebies for the rich while dissolving lifelines of those who need it most.”

The Agriculture Department (USDA) has adopted the first of three proposed rules targeting the Supplemental Nutrition Program, known as SNAP. The plan limits states from exempting work-eligible adults who do not maintain employment in order to receive federal benefits.

AOC has got it all wrong, the Heritage Foundation said.

“The rule applies to able-bodied adults between the ages of 18 and 49 who do not have dependents,” the think tank wrote on Twitter. “The rule wouldn’t apply to parents with minor children, the elderly, or disabled people.”

“Several Twitter users also slammed the New York Democrat for spreading ‘Fake News’ online by implying the new rule prevents children from receiving benefits,” Fox News reported. “Some users also pointed out that able-bodied adults between ages 18 and 49 without dependents can still qualify for food stamps if they train or work a minimum of 20 hours a week.”

“Create ‘freebies’ for the rich @AOC? You and your radical, socialist crew believe the Forgotten men and women, every day middle-class Americans are the ‘rich’. Tax relief for hard working Americans is hardly a ‘freebie,’ Catalina Lauf, a Republican candidate seeking a U.S. House seat from Illinois’ 14th Congressional District, wrote in response to Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet.

Wrote another person on Twitter: “I too once relied on food stamps bc I needed heart surgery as a kid. They are referring to men and women without children will have to work or volunteer 20hrs a week every three months. you could have done that with your hands tied behind your back. Been there, done that.”

“You’re purposely misrepresenting this. It is an attempt to pull back on government waste and those that are unnecessarily abusing the program. Everyone wants some safety nets to help people get back on their feet,” wrote another.

