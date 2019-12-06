On Thursday, democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) claimed the Trump administration is on its way to cruelly starving children and single parents to death over welfare reform.

However, the claim, which of course went viral on Twitter, is not true. As highlighted by Daily Caller reporter Peter Hasson, the work-requirement reform only affects able-bodied folks from the ages of ages 18-49 who are childless.

“My family relied on food stamps (EBT) when my dad died at 48,” the congresswoman posted to Twitter on Thursday. “I was a student. If this happened then, we might’ve just starved.”

“Now, many people will,” the elected Democrat claimed. “It’s shameful how the GOP works overtime to create freebies for the rich while dissolving lifelines of those who need it most.”

Hasson responded to viral tweet hours later with the correct information, which the reporter said Ocasio-Cortez would have known if she, an elected congresswoman, took the time to read the report she quote-tweeted.

“Another viral-but-misleading tweet from AOC,” Hasson said. “The work requirement rule doesn’t affect parents, which she would have known had she read the story: ‘The USDA rule change affects people between the ages of 18 and 49 who are childless and not disabled.’”

Unsurprisingly, Ocasio-Cortez has yet to post a follow-up tweet or add a correction to the extremely misleading claim. The tweet remains published on Twitter and has garnered well over 180,000 likes and nearly 50,000 retweets.

On Wednesday, the Trump administration outlined new work requirements for some food stamp recipients that are set to take effect on April 1.

“We’re taking action to reform our SNAP program in order to restore the dignity of work to a sizable segment of our population and be respectful of the taxpayers who fund the program,” said Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, according to NBC News.

“Americans are generous people who believe it is their responsibility to help their fellow citizens when they encounter a difficult stretch. That’s the commitment behind SNAP, but, like other welfare programs, it was never intended to be a way of life,” he added.

“The USDA rule change affects people between the ages of 18 and 49 who are childless and not disabled,” NBC noted.

“Under current rules, this group is required to work at least 20 hours a week for more than three months over a 36-month period to qualify for food stamps, but states have been able to create waivers for areas that face high unemployment,” the report added. “The new rule would limit states from waiving those standards, instead restricting their use to those areas that have a 6 percent unemployment rate or higher. The national unemployment rate in October was 3.6 percent.”

In May, Ocasio-Cortez was caught propagating a lie about pro-life legislation in Alabama.

“Alabama lawmakers are making all abortions a felony punishable w [jail time], [including] women victimized by rape+incest,” posted AOC. “Of course, no added punishments for rapists. It’s going to [Governor Kay Ivey’s] desk. She will decide the future of women’s rights in Alabama.”

As noted by The Daily Wire, that claim is false; only third-party abortionists would be prosecuted under the new law, not mothers.

The tweet still remains up on Twitter.

