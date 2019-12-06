At least 11 hospitalized in shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola… Developing…

CLOSE Reports of an active shooter on the base came in Friday morning. Nate Chute, USA Today Network

UPDATE 9:07 a.m.: Maj. Andrew Hobbs with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said two deputies were shot while confronting the active shooter suspect on Friday morning.

The deputies were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Additional ECSO deputies engaged the active shooter and shot and killed him, according to Chief Deputy Chip Simmons

UPDATE 9 a.m.: Sailors on base reported that the shooting happened inside building 663.

The stretch of Navy Boulevard leading to the main gate entrance of NAS Pensacola remained closed around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

ECSO deputies stood in the middle of Navy Boulevard and Gulf Beach Highway, diverting traffic on Gulf Beach Highway but not allowing cars to pass on Navy Boulevard. The parking lot of a CVS pharmacy at the northwest corner of the intersection was filled with cars driven by military members or NAS Pensacola office staff workers who were unable to get to work.

Jennifer Nicholls, a fifth-grade teacher at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, was parked in a minivan with five children in its backseats. She, her three children and two carpoolers watched as streams of emergency vehicles roared past them down Navy Boulevard.

“We’ve been waiting here since about 7:20 a.m.,” she said. “The school is one of the last things on the road before you get to the base. We saw the road blocked, and a friend called me and asked if I had heard about what happened on base. I pulled in here. I thought it would be a safe place.”

UPDATE 8:35 a.m. Six total victims have been confirmed following an active shooter incident at Naval Air Station Pensacola on Friday morning.

Two victims, as well as the shooter, have been confirmed dead. Two additional victims have suffered critical injuries. An additional victim has suffered non-critical injuries.

The Navy base will be closed all day Friday.

UPDATE 8:30 a.m. Sacred Heart Hospital says they’re expecting three patients, not six, related to the active shooter at NAS Pensacola.

The three patients have not yet arrived at the hospital.

UPDATE 8:20 a.m. Two victims are confirmed dead, in addition to the shooter, after a shooting was reported about 6:30 a.m. Friday.

There are three additional injuries, according to Jason Bortz, spokesman for NAS Pensacola.

UPDATE 8:10 a.m. Reports say the shooting took place near Radford Road on base.

UPDATE 8:07 a.m. Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh, who works at the NAS Pensacola as a civilian contractor, said he was in line to go through the gate when it was shut down.

“There’s probably been 100 or so various law enforcement vehicles zooming down the wrong side on Navy Boulevard,” Bergosh said. “There’s been ambulances, fire trucks. It’s my understanding there’s multiple causalities. I haven’t heard of any fatalities yet.”

He received a call from his coworkers who reported being on lockdown inside the base. He said he is stuck in traffic gridlock outside the base.

UPDATE 8:03 a.m. Sacred Heart Hospital has confirmed they’re expecting six patients from the active shooter situation on NAS Pensacola. Not all of the patients have arrived yet.

Baptist Hospital has received five patients so far.

St. John’s Catholic School, located outside the front of the base, has been closed due to the lockdown.

UPDATE 7:50 a.m. The active shooter at NAS Pensacola has been confirmed dead.

ECSO spokeswoman Amber Southard confirmed the shooter was dead just before 8 a.m. Friday.

Baptist Hospital spokeswoman Kathy Bowers confirmed the hospital has accepted five patients related to the active shooting.

UPDATE 7:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that authorities are working to “take down” an active shooter on base at NAS Pensacola.

Amber Southard, spokeswoman for the ECSO, said little information is available at the moment, but shots have been fired on base and a heavy law enforcement presence is there to eliminate the threat.

Scanner traffic for Escambia County Fire and Rescue indicated 10 patients are being transported to local hospitals.

Three medical helicopters are in route and several military ambulances have also been seen in the area.

ORIGINAL STORY: An active shooter has been reported at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

Jason Bortz, spokesman for NAS Pensacola, confirmed to the News Journal that an active shooter was reported sometime around 7 a.m. Friday. Both gates are closed and the base is on lockdown.

Navy officials and law enforcement are currently investigating the report and are asking members of the public to stay away from base.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Annie Blanks can be reached at ablanks@pnj.com or 850-435-8632.

