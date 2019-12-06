Talking to Jerry Jones after a loss, can be rough. Talking to him the morning after another primetime loss and a full night of travel, can get downright testy.

Sports talk listeners in Dallas were made aware of that fact on Friday morning, after the owner of their favorite team chastised the radio hosts, and had to be bleeped for saying “b*llsh*t.”

“Get your damn act together yourself. OK?” Jones fired back at the 105.3 FM hosts in Dallas who asked if he was embarrassed by his team’s loss to Chicago on Thursday night. “Settle down just a little bit. … I don’t like your attitude to come in. I’ve been traveling all night and don’t have the patience to [do this] with you today.”

At one point, it sounds like Jones hung up the phone due to an elongated pause. However, it turns out the pause was there because the station had to bleep out one of Jones’ multiple uses of the word “b*llsh*t.”

Listen:

The Cowboys are now 6-7 after beginning the season 3-0. Dallas has also lost three games in a row, a streak begun after they barely beat a terrible Lions team that did not have Matt Stafford.

“We’ve got to play better,” Jones said. “That’s all there is to it. … We have not played at the level that I thought our personnel would play at when I look back at the entire season.”

The road doesn’t get any easier for Dallas either, next they’ll face the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams.

