Actress, climate activist, and Dame Emma Thompson, 60, issued a dire prediction of what life will be like due to climate change.

According to the award-winning actress, climate change will affect the globe so much that people may have to resort to eating their pets because of catastrophic food shortages and weather emergencies.

What are the details?

In a video captured by the Evening Standard, Thompson on Thursday warned that a global climate crisis will force people to consume their beloved family pets for protein.

Thompson, who attended the evening’s Extinction Rebellion protest in London, said that due to “extreme weather,” worldwide citizens will have to take grave precautions in order to survive.

“Better wrap up warm, stockpile food, and remember there is a surprising amount of protein in the average household pet,” she read from prepared remarks that were set up as a mock weather forecast.

Standing in front of a map of the United Kingdom, Thompson said, “For those of you expecting a habitable future, we have some pretty gloomy projections for you.”

And boy did it get dire.

Thompson insisted that because of climate change, there will be an “increased chance of warmer, wetter winters, and hotter, drier summers, along with an increase of frequency and intensity of extremes.”

“Expect crop failures, water contamination, damaged houses, and ruined lives,” she continued, “and we will see these persistent weather fronts continue to wreak havoc across the nation, albeit with one or two days of dry and settled weather.”

Sky News reported that at least 20 people attended the Thursday night protest.

Severe Weather Warning | Emma Thompson | Extinction Rebellion



www.youtube.com

