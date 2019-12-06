MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Arguably one of the most talked-about works of art at this year’s Art Basel was a banana duct-taped to a wall that sold for $120,000.

It’s Maurizio Cattelan’s latest work of art. It’s called ‘The Comedian’ and it is entertaining art lovers from around the globe.

Some of those same art lovers’ conversations swirled around his 2017 golden toilet. The $6-million throne was stolen from England’s Blenheim Palace over the summer.

Art lover Weezie Chandler said, “You can do anything and once you’re established you can get away with it.”

Many believe this more ‘a-peeling’ piece represents the art world and its gaping wealth inequalities.

Others advise not to think that deep.

One art lover said, “It’s mocking the art world. That’s what Maurizio Cattelan does.”

The first two pieces according to ARTnews.com were sold for $120,000, a third is being sold for $150,000.