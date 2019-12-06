(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Former Vice President and 2020 Democrat frontrunner Joe Biden took aim at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during an interview with Axios on HBO that will air this weekend.

Biden slammed the progressive darling by saying that the party is not with her on the far-left.

“It’s just bad judgment. You all thought that what happened was the party moved extremely to the left after Hillary. AOC was a new party, She’s a bright, wonderful person. But where’s the party? Come on, man,” Biden told Axios.

The post Biden: AOC represents wrong direction for Democrats appeared first on WND.