Creepy Grandpa Joe is currently on his “No Malarkey” Iowa bus tour desperately trying to whip up support for his low energy 2020 campaign.

So far his “No Malarkey” tour isn’t going so well.

Biden on Thursday AGAIN was confronted about his son Hunter and his multi-million dollar gig sitting on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company.

Biden also got into an argument with an 83-year-old Iowan who blasted the former VP for his pay-to-play scheme with Ukraine, his son and Burisma.

Biden refuses to address his drug addict son Hunter’s many sweetheart deals with Ukraine, China, Romania etc so he’s getting frustrated as people keep the heat on him by pressing him about his corruption.

“Your son did make a lot of money — some reports of $50 to $80,000 a month in a Ukrainian company while you were Vice President — also had dealings with the Chinese State Government-run company while you were Vice President — was that wrong?” a reporter with Noticias Telemundo asked Biden on Thursday from his bus.

Biden quickly replied, “No! There’s nothing he did — there’s nothing he did that was illegal! I’m not going to play the game to take the eye off the culprit. The culprit here is what may have looked bad, but wasn’t anything wrong is totally different than whether a president has held up $400 million in aid for the Ukrainian military.” Biden said.

Of course this is a complete lie. Ukraine received US military THREE WEEKS EARLY and Ukrainian president Zelensky did nothing to receive the aid.

Old Grandpa Joe went on a bizarre tangent claiming Ukrainians were killed because of President Trump.

As expected, the reporter didn’t push back on old Joe and let him ramble on and make up lies about Trump in order to deflect from his own corruption and pay-to-play schemes.

WATCH:

