Former Vice President Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump of “ripping the soul out of this country” and predicted the U.S. is likely headed for a recession.

Biden’s comments came during an interview shown Thursday on CNBC.

“This president is the most unusual politician I’ve ever worked with,” said Biden, a Democratic presidential hopeful. “And he doesn’t seem to have any sense of who we are.

“He’s ripping the soul out of this country. He really is.”

He called Trump a “bad president.”

“There’s two ways people get inspired,” he said. “They get inspired by inspirational people like John Kennedy and they get inspired by very bad people, bad presidents like Donald Trump”

And he said it is clear Trump doesn’t want him to be the Democratic nominee.

“There’s three things I’ve learned,” he said. “I’ve learned Vladimir Putin doesn’t want me to be president. That’s why he’s spending a lot of money on these bots trying to tell any lies about me. I’ve learned that Kim Jong Un thinks I am a rabid dog, should be beaten to death with a stick, and he gets a love letter from Trump. And I learned that Donald Trump doesn’t want me to be the nominee.”

Biden was asked if he still favored the balanced budget amendment he voted for in 1995.

“No, because we’re in a different place now,” he said. “I hope it’s not true, but we’re likely to inherit a recession, at least a significant economic slowdown. That doesn’t make sense.”