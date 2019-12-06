Two House Democrats who represent Trump districts voted against formalizing the House impeachment probe back in October.

Jeff Van Drew, 66, a freshman who represents New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District, and Collin Peterson of Minnesota, 75, a conservative Democrat who represents Minnesota’s 7th District, were the only two lawmakers from either party to cross the aisle.

President Trump carried Rep. Collin Peterson’s district by nearly 31 points in 2016.

On Thursday Michigan Democrat Dan Kildee signaled he may abandon Pelosi’s sinking ship. Kildee said his constituents would prefer Congress to focus on “kitchen-table” issues rather than impeaching President Donald Trump.

There are 31 Democrats who will lose their election in November if they support Pelosi’s sham impeachment.

Here is the list again of likely Democrat losers.

Independents and swing state voters are opposed to the impeachment scam and President Trump is rising in the polls.

The entire Schiff-Show ended up being a huge flop.

** Support for impeachment fell with independents, swing and suburban voters.

** President Trump’s approval rating went up.

** And now ONE-THIRD of DEMOCRATS think Joe Biden should be investigated on his pay-for-play schemes with his son Hunter.

And the entire process has resulted in increasing support for this historic president.

Democrats HAVE NO IDEA the boomerang that is about to hit them upside their heads!

There are 31 Democrats who representing districts President Trump won in 2016.

After three years of constant attacks and vicious assault be Democrats Trump voters have only grown in their support of this president.

These 31 Democrats WILL LOSE THEIR SEAT if they DARE to vote for this sham impeachment!

Via Paul Sperry.

Here again is the list of the Endangered 31 Dems:

Tom O’Halleran (D-Ariz.)

Lucy McBath’s (D-Ga.)

Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.)

Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.)

Abby Finkenauer (D-Iowa)

Dave Loebsack (D-Iowa)

Cindy Axne’s (D-Iowa)

Jared Golden (D-Maine)

Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.)

Haley Stevens (D-Mich.)

Angie Craig (D-Minn.)

Collin Peterson (D-Minn.)

Susie Lee’s (D-Nev.)

Chris Pappas’s (D-N.H.)

Jefferson Van Drew (D-N.J.)

Andy Kim (D-N.J.)

Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.)

Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.)

Xochitl Torres Small (D-N.M.)

Max Rose (D-N.Y.)

Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.)

Antonio Delgado (D-N.Y.)

Anthony Brindisi (D-N.Y.)

Kendra Horn(D-Okla.)

Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.)

Conor Lamb (D-Pa.)

Joe Cunningham (D-S.C.)

Ben McAdams (D-Utah)

Elaine Luria’s (D-Va.)

Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.)

Ron Kind (D-Wis.)

A vote for impeachment is a vote to the unemployment line.

