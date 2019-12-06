https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/breaking-saudi-national-airman-posted-threatening-message-on-twitter-minutes-before-mass-shooting-at-pensacola-air-station/

Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani.

Numerous reports about the mass shooting Friday morning at Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida that left three killed and several wounded have identified the gunman, also reported dead, as Saudi Arabian military pilot trainee — Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani. (NBC News)  The reports say federal investigators are looking at terrorism as a motive.

AP excerpt: “A U.S. official says the Florida Naval station shooting suspect was an aviation student from Saudi Arabia and authorities are investigating if the shooting was terrorism-related…”

From earlier reports
CNN: “A member of the Saudi military training at US Naval Air Station in Pensacola is the suspected shooter in Friday’s incident, according to 5 US defense officials and another person familiar with the investigation,
@barbarastarrcnn and @davidgshortell report”

VIDEO CLIP:

Update– Storyful found that a Twitter account using the same name as a Saudi airman suspected of opening fire at a naval base in Pensacola this morning was suspended this afternoon.

The shooter reportedly left this message before Twitter took down his account this afternoon.

More via The Bongino Report.

More from Rita Katz at SITE institute.

