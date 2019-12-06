Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani.

Numerous reports about the mass shooting Friday morning at Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida that left three killed and several wounded have identified the gunman, also reported dead, as Saudi Arabian military pilot trainee — Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani. (NBC News) The reports say federal investigators are looking at terrorism as a motive.

AP excerpt: “A U.S. official says the Florida Naval station shooting suspect was an aviation student from Saudi Arabia and authorities are investigating if the shooting was terrorism-related…”

From earlier reports —

CNN: “A member of the Saudi military training at US Naval Air Station in Pensacola is the suspected shooter in Friday’s incident, according to 5 US defense officials and another person familiar with the investigation,

Update– Storyful found that a Twitter account using the same name as a Saudi airman suspected of opening fire at a naval base in Pensacola this morning was suspended this afternoon.

The shooter reportedly left this message before Twitter took down his account this afternoon.



.@Storyful has found that a Twitter account using the same name as a Saudi airman suspected of opening fire at a naval base in #Pensacola this morning was suspended this afternoon. The account posted a message minutes before an active shooter was reported this morning. pic.twitter.com/Vy0QfaqfE1 — Ciarán O’Connor (@ciaranoconnor) December 6, 2019

More from Rita Katz at SITE institute.

BREAKING: Tweet by #Pensacola attacker Alshamrani suggests terrorist motive. Does not claim allegiance to any group, but echos Bin Laden: “The security is a shared destiny…You will not be safe until we live it as reality in [Palestine], and American troops get out of our land.” pic.twitter.com/KALH4PXYKy — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) December 7, 2019

