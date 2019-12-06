An as-of-yet unidentified individual who opened fire at a naval air base in Pensacola, Florida has been confirmed dead, while at least five people have been rushed to a nearby hospital after suffering injuries related to the shooting.

According to the Pensacola News Journal, a spokeswoman from Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) confirmed Friday morning that the active shooter who opened fire at Naval Air Station Pensacola is dead.

“ECSO spokeswoman Amber Southard confirmed the shooter was dead just before 8 a.m. Friday,” the Journal reports.

A spokeswoman at a nearby hospital has confirmed that five patients who suffered injuries related to the shooting have been admitted. Earlier reports indicated that as many as ten people had been injured.

The updates follow earlier reports that at around 7:00 a.m. authorities were working to “take down” an active shooter on the base, as the Journal first reported.

“Amber Southard, spokeswoman for the ECSO, said little information is available at the moment, but shots have been fired on base and a heavy law enforcement presence is there to eliminate the threat,” the outlet reported in a 7:30 a.m. update to its original report. “Scanner traffic for Escambia County Fire and Rescue indicated 10 patients are being transported to local hospitals.”

“Three medical helicopters are in route and several military ambulances have also been seen in the area,” the Journal noted.

A spokesman for NAS Pensacola confirmed to USA Today that the active shooter was reported around 7 a.m. Friday, prompting both gates to be closed and the base to go on lock down.

“The reports come two days after a U.S. Navy sailor shot three people, then killed himself at Pearl Harbor,” USA Today notes.

According to NAS Pensacola’s website, the base employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel.

This is a developing story; updates to follow.