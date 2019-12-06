Jerrold Nadler

White House counsel Pat Cipollone on Friday sent House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) a letter informing his committee that President Trump’s lawyers will not be participating in his sham impeachment hearing.

“As you know, your impeachment inquiry is completely baseless and has violated basic principles of due process and fundamental fairness,” Cipollone wrote.

“House Democrats have wasted enough of America’s time with this charade,” Cipollone continued. “You should end this inquiry now and not waste even more time with additional hearings. Adopting articles of impeachment would be a reckless abuse of power by House Democrats, and would constitute the most unjust, highly partisan, and unconstitutional attempt at impeachment in our Nation’s history.”

The House Judiciary Committee held its first impeachment hearing on Wednesday at it was a total bust.

The Democrats trotted out left-wing, Trump-hating law professors to lecture Americans on the Constitution.

The next House Judiciary impeachment hearing is scheduled for Monday to compete with the DOJ IG report on FISA abuses.

